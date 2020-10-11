Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Twin River Worldwide in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRWH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TRWH stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,321.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 188,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twin River Worldwide

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

