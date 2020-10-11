National Bank Financial Trims Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Target Price to C$6.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

HNL stock opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.24.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.