Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Haywood Securities

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Haywood Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

HWX stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 million and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33. Corridor Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 108.01, a current ratio of 109.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corridor Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

