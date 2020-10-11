Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 44.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

