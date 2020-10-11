Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENZ stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

