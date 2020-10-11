Raymond James Reiterates “C$30.00” Price Target for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$43.20 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -29.49.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 2.0553687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,616.42.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.