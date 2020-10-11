-$0.88 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 534,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 52.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZYME opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.99.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

