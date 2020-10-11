National Bank Financial Trims NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$21.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$16.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.17. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.74) by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$462.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.14 million. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.3618629 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,550,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,507,746 shares in the company, valued at C$68,517,739.20.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

