Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Raised to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cormark downgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.15.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

TSE:PD opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.