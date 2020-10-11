-$0.24 EPS Expected for Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biocardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.18). Biocardia posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biocardia.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

NYSE BCDA opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Biocardia has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

