Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

