$0.49 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.