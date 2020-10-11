Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

