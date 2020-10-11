Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.89 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 298.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.