Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.13). RadNet posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in RadNet by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $16.90 on Friday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

