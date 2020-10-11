$0.68 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.