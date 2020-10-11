Plantronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,427 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 511% compared to the average volume of 725 call options.

Shares of PLT opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $593.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Plantronics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

