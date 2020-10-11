Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 50 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

