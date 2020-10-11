Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCY opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $168.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.15.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

