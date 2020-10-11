Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.04). Franklin Covey posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 141.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.88 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.85 million, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.47.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

