Zacks: Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $160,000.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

