AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 445 call options.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

