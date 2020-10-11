AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 445 call options.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Select Energy Services Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Select Energy Services Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Extreme Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Extreme Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume
DiamondPeak Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
DiamondPeak Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Workhorse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Workhorse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
New Age Beverages Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
New Age Beverages Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report