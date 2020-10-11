Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Select Energy Services Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Select Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $3.78 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $389.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.53 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 525,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Select Energy Services by 561.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 764,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.