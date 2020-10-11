Extreme Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,396 call options on the company. This is an increase of 851% compared to the typical volume of 357 call options.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 404,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $4.61 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $566.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

