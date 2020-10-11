DiamondPeak Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DPHC)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average daily volume of 5,141 call options.
DPHC stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. DiamondPeak has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
DiamondPeak Company Profile
Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.