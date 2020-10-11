DiamondPeak Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DPHC)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average daily volume of 5,141 call options.

DPHC stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. DiamondPeak has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Get DiamondPeak alerts:

DiamondPeak Company Profile

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.