Workhorse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 242,345 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 89,757 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,572,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,667 shares of company stock worth $8,052,197 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

