New Age Beverages Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 1,886 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

