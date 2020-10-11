Niu Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,239 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average volume of 223 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

