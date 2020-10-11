Precigen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average daily volume of 1,220 call options.

PGEN stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $39,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,640.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares purchased 6,758,400 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $25,006,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares in the company, valued at $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

