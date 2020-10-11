Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 682% compared to the typical volume of 382 call options.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCNX shares. BTIG Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

