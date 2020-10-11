Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNL. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Horizon North Logistics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

HNL opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

