Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Stock Price

News stories about Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Eaton Vance earned a news sentiment score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

EV stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

