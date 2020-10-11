Chris Carney Purchases 129 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.53).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on TW. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target (up from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.71 ($2.22).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

