VOXX International (VOXX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.77.

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 361,128 shares of company stock worth $2,412,453 in the last ninety days. 19.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

