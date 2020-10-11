TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRMD. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TORM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

TRMD stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -412.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07. TORM has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TORM by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TORM by 21,463.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TORM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

