Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. Graham has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $145.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,462,000.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

