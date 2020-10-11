Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have trended very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) earned a media sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ABX opened at C$36.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4926035 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABX. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71. Also, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.19 per share, with a total value of C$888,336.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,987.43.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

