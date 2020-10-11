Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.57

News headlines about Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nintendo earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

