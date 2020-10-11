The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.15

News headlines about The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NSEC stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.08.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on NSEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other The National Security Group news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. bought 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $28,361.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at $857,099.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,101 shares of company stock valued at $34,250 in the last three months. 53.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.