Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.33

News coverage about Citigroup (NYSE:C) has trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

