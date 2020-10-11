Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Evans & Sutherland Computer stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

