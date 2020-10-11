Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DAL stock opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. Dalmac Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Get Dalmac Energy alerts:

Dalmac Energy Company Profile

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.