TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $784,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $164.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

