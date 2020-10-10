Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 157,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

CSCO opened at $39.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

