Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 448,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.61. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.37.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

