Cooper Financial Group Acquires 8,123 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after buying an additional 406,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

