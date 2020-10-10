Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,555 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.37.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

