TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after buying an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $236.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

