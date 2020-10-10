Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 3,479 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.35 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

