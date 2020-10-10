Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Etsy by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.59.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $296,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.